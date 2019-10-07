Litecoin has been moving inside a horizontal channel since September 24. The sixth-largest digital asset with the current market value of $3.5 billion has lost over 2% in recent 24 hours to trade at $54.59 at the time of writing. From the short-term perspective, LTC/USD is moving with bullish bias amid shrinking volatility. An average daily trading volume stays well above $2 billion.

Bitcoin Cash is reacting positively on Monday following a mundane trading session over the weekend. The 2% gains on the day follow a remarkable breakout from a symmetrical triangle pattern that has been forming since Tues last week.

At the time of the press, Bitcoin Cash is trading at $227.40. The breakout has legs founded within the support offered by the simple moving averages. The 50 SMA on the hourly chart currently stands at $221.39 while the 100 SMA is currently at $221.82.

ETH/USD hit the recent high at $186.00 on October 1 and has been sliding ever since. During early Asian hours on Monday, the second-largest coin touched the ground below $170.00. While the coin managed to recover from the intraday low of $168.83 to trade at $172.50 at the time of writing, the bearish sentiments are still prevalent.