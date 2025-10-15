Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: LDO, Bitcoin & Crypto – European Wrap 15 October

Lido DAO (LDO) upholds a bullish outlook, trading above $1.00 at the time of writing on Wednesday. The token native to the Ethereum-based liquid staking protocol rises amid heightened volatility in the broader cryptocurrency market, supported by positive sentiment surrounding the launch of the Lido V3 final testnet.

Bitcoin prices are steadying after another volatile session on Tuesday, as investors way up, escalating US-China trade tensions against growing conviction that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates again in October.

Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Ripple (XRP) prices are struggling to regain upward momentum as broader market sentiment remains cautious on Wednesday. BTC and ETH face technical rejections at key levels, while XRP’s declining futures Open Interest reflects waning trader participation.