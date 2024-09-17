Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: INJ, Solana & Crypto – European Wrap 17 September

These three altcoins see sudden attention from whales, what to expect
Altcoins like Injective (INJ), Render (RNDR) and Polygon (POL) are among several assets that observed changes in whale entity behavior. Data from the crypto intelligence tracker shows that large wallet investors moved their altcoin holdings to cold wallets, likely a signal of upcoming shift in asset prices.
Solana price action and on-chain metrics show signs of weakness
Solana (SOL) hints at a downward trend as it trades around $132 on Tuesday, following a rejection from the previously broken ascending trendline at $139.80 last week. The bearish outlook is further supported by declining development activity and a long-to-short ratio below one.
Fear does not leave the crypto market
The crypto market capitalisation remained at $2.04 trillion, the same as the previous day, although it fell to $2.01 trillion during the day before rebounding on Tuesday morning. The Cryptocurrency Sentiment Index returned to the fear zone after briefly rising to neutral levels on Saturday and Sunday.
