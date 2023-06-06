Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: INJ, Shiba Inu & PEPE – American Wrap 06 April

Injective Price Forecast: INJ offers traders a chance to accumulate before 10% gains, maybe more
Shiba Inu price, like the rest of the market, has been recovering from the crash witnessed a day before. In these couple of hours, the SHIB holders’ situation changed significantly, with a large chunk of the investors facing losses unseen since December 2022.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
US SEC sues Coinbase after regulatory crackdown on Binance
The US SEC said Tuesday that it sued crypto exchange Coinbase, alleging that the platform operates as an unregistered security exchange. The announcement comes a day after the regulator filed a similar lawsuit against Binance, in a sign that the clampdown is extending to key players in the industry.
Ethereum tokens worth $3.1 billion moved on the blockchain as traders brace for incoming selling pressure
Ethereum circulation climbed to 1.73 million tokens on June 6, signaling a rising utility of the altcoin. A large volume of Ethereum’s supply has moved off exchanges, likely to self-custody wallets, alongside the Securities & Exchange Commission’s (SEC) crackdown on Binance.
SEC triggers crypto bloodbath as Coinbase, Kraken brace for token delistings after Binance lawsuit
The Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC), the premier US financial regulator, now controls $115 billion in cryptocurrencies with its lawsuit against Binance. In its latest move against Binance Holdings Ltd., the regulator expanded a list of digital tokens deemed unregistered securities.
Optimism price could shoot up by 30% after OP whales accumulation spree
Optimism (OP) price shows strength despite the market-wide sell-off on June 5. Additionally, the technicals and on-chain metrics both strongly suggest a bullish future for OP holders.
Bitcoin: BTC targets $30,000 as short-term bias turns bullish
Bitcoin (BTC) price shows a clear sign of the bulls’ victory. After failing to trigger a steep correction, bears look now out of context, at least in the short term, allowing buyers to restart a minor uptrend.