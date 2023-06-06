- Shiba Inu price fell victim to a broader market drawdown caused by SEC suing Binance and Coinbase.
- More than 430,000 investors bought SHIB at around $0.00001000, way above current price levels.
- The price crash of June 5 adds to the week-long decline, leading to an 8% increase in loss-bearing addresses in 24 hours.
Shiba Inu price, like the rest of the market, has been recovering from the crash witnessed a day before. In these couple of hours, the SHIB holders’ situation changed significantly, with a large chunk of the investors facing losses unseen since December 2022.
Shiba Inu price dip brings more losses
Shiba Inu price noted a steep dropoff over the last 24 hours following the market-wide crash, induced by news of the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing a lawsuit against Binance. The meme coin dipped by more than 7% during the intraday trading hours before recovering slightly to close just above the December 2022 lows of $0.00000791.
SHIB/USD 1-day chart
While losses were borne by all the investors, a particular group of 437K addresses is some of the biggest losers. Their supply was acquired at an average price of $0.00001000, and as it is, these investors were moving farther away from profits before the crash made a recovery even more difficult.
These addresses altogether hold close to 300 trillion SHIB worth over $2.3 billion, which, when it becomes profitable again, would be the biggest trigger for recovery. But given the bearish developments in the market at the time of writing, recovery might be a while.
Shiba Inu GIOM
A day after the SEC sued Binance, the regulatory body went after the second biggest cryptocurrency exchange in the world, Coinbase. The exchange was alleged to have been acting as an unregistered broker and further violated securities laws by defying the regulatory structures and evading the disclosure requirements.
This led to an increase in the concentration of investors in losses. Over the past 24 hours, the total percentage of investors in loss has risen from 78% to 84%, making SHIB holders some of the biggest losers in the crypto market at the moment.
Shiba Inu investors at loss
Shiba Inu price, for now, needs to flip the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) line into a support floor in order to restart recovery. However, a failure to breach might bring it down to December 2022 lows and even push it further below.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
US SEC sues Coinbase after regulatory crackdown on Binance
The US SEC said Tuesday that it sued crypto exchange Coinbase, alleging that the platform operates as an unregistered security exchange. The announcement comes a day after the regulator filed a similar lawsuit against Binance, in a sign that the clampdown is extending to key players in the industry.
Ethereum tokens worth $3.1 billion moved on the blockchain as traders brace for incoming selling pressure
Ethereum circulation climbed to 1.73 million tokens on June 6, signaling a rising utility of the altcoin. A large volume of Ethereum’s supply has moved off exchanges, likely to self-custody wallets, alongside the Securities & Exchange Commission’s (SEC) crackdown on Binance.
SEC triggers crypto bloodbath as Coinbase, Kraken brace for token delistings after Binance lawsuit
The Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC), the premier US financial regulator, now controls $115 billion in cryptocurrencies with its lawsuit against Binance. In its latest move against Binance Holdings Ltd., the regulator expanded a list of digital tokens deemed unregistered securities.
Optimism price could shoot up by 30% after OP whales accumulation spree
Optimism (OP) price shows strength despite the market-wide sell-off on June 5. Additionally, the technicals and on-chain metrics both strongly suggest a bullish future for OP holders.
Bitcoin: BTC targets $30,000 as short-term bias turns bullish
Bitcoin (BTC) price shows a clear sign of the bulls’ victory. After failing to trigger a steep correction, bears look now out of context, at least in the short term, allowing buyers to restart a minor uptrend.