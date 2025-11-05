Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Hyperliquid, Stellar & Bitcoin — Asian Wrap 5 November

Hyperliquid (HYPE) price is showing early signs of stabilization, trading around $40 at the time of writing on Wednesday after a sharp correction earlier in the week. On-chain and derivatives data indicate improving market conditions, with rising whale activity and positive funding rates suggesting growing confidence among large holders. On the technical side, suggest a potential rebound, aiming for the $51.15 mark.

Stellar (XLM) breaks out of a falling channel pattern on the downside after two straight days of losses as a Death Cross pattern emerges on the daily chart. The XRP-rival risks further losses as the retail demand softens and analyst Peter Brandt alerts a pattern breakout. Stellar is losing the retail interest as the broader cryptocurrency market takes another bearish hit. CoinGlass data shows a steady decline in the XLM futures Open Interest (OI) to $118.98 million on Wednesday.

Bitcoin price faced rejection around its previously broken trendline on Monday and declined 8.18% until the next day, retesting the 50% retracement level at $100,353. At the time of writing on Wednesday, BTC is finding support around $100,353 and trading slightly above $102,000. If the 50% retracement level at $100,353 continues to hold as support, BTC could extend its recovery toward the next key resistance level at $106,435.