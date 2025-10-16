TRENDING:
Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Hyperliquid, Dogecoin & Aster — Asian Wrap 16 October

Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Hyperliquid, Dogecoin & Aster — Asian Wrap 16 October
Hyperliquid Price Forecast: HYPE under pressure as bearish sentiment persists

Hyperliquid (HYPE) price hovers around $37 on Thursday, having corrected 6% so far this week. The selling pressure continues to weigh on the HYPE price as bearish sentiment builds across the derivatives market. Falling open interest and negative funding rates point to weakening trader confidence. At the same time, technical indicators suggest the risk of a deeper pullback if the HYPE fails to hold its key support level.

Dogecoin Price Forecast: Whale accumulation hints at potential DOGE recovery

Dogecoin (DOGE) price is stabilizing around $0.19 on Thursday, having corrected nearly 5% so far this week. On-chain data shows notable whale accumulation, hinting at a possible recovery in the days ahead. On the technical side, DOGE could recover toward $0.23 mark, provided the weekly support level remains intact.

Top Crypto Losers: Aster, PancakeSwap, and Immutable extend losses as Bitcoin revisits $110,000

Aster (ASTER), PancakeSwap (CAKE), and Immutable (IMX) are among the worst-performing tokens over the last 24 hours at press time on Thursday, as the broader cryptocurrency market faces a second wave of supply dump. Bitcoin visited the $110,000 level earlier in the day after a 2% loss from the previous day, fueling the overhead pressure on altcoins. Technically, the Binance-backed tokens ASTER and CAKE, alongside IMX, risk further losses as selling pressure resurfaces.

