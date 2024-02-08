Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ethereum, XRP & Bitcoin – European Wrap 8 February

Ethereum price tops $2,400 as 25% of ETH supply is staked and ETF applicants amend filings
Ethereum price rallied on Thursday as two major events catalyzed ETH gains. Ethereum’s Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) applicants, Ark and 21Shares amended their Spot ETH filings, sparking anticipation of an approval.
ETH price climbed to $2,444 on Thursday, as ETH continues to form higher highs and higher lows.
XRP Price faces threat of fall below $0.50 as XRPLedger AMM amendment is uncertain
XRP price is $0.5133, yielding nearly 2% weekly gains for holders. The native token of the XRPLedger is holding steady despite the status of the Automated Market Maker (AMM) amendment proposal.
Validators are critical of the amendment and some notable ones have pulled support citing concerns regarding a significant bug.
Bitcoin completes consolidation and rushes to the high
The crypto market made an impressive move higher, rising 3.4% in 24 hours to $1.71 trillion. The rise to its highest level since 12 January came as the S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 indices hit all-time highs.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price next move could be up as Thailand looks to attract many BTC traders like Dubai
Bitcoin is working out its next direction, intertwining along the Simple Moving Average. While technical indicators lean in favor of bulls, BTC has ignored an important bullish fundamental from a country in southeast Asia on the Indochinese Peninsula.
Injective Price Prediction: With $40 as a magnet, INJ could rise 20% if this happens
Injective price has been on a subtle downtrend since late 2023, consolidating below a descending trendline that progressively capped its upside potential. After a 30% suppression, the AI crypto coin may finally be ready for a move north.
Pyth Price Prediction: 10% correction likely for PYTH as bears make a comeback
Pyth price has been on a recovery rally, recording a full cycle swing to the 78.6% Fibonacci level at $0.4846. The altcoin is working out its next directional bias with a clear tug between bulls and bears.
Pendle price could present buying opportunity before $3.50
Pendle (PENDLE) price remains on a steady uptrend, consolidating within the ascending parallel channel with prospects for more gains. It comes despite a choppy altcoin market, with PENDLE featuring among the feature tokens that are still bullish.
Bitcoin: BTC price remains indecisive despite strong fundamentals
Bitcoin (BTC) price shows no signs of directional bias in the short term as it trades around $43,000. But the on-chain metrics reveal a clear bullish signal that could potentially kick-start the bull run.