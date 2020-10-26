Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH could retrace to $390 before the final rally to $500
After a massive rally towards $421, Ethereum is finally under a consolidation period. One of the largest farming pools, Harvest Finance, was hacked around eight hours ago. Attackers were able to steal close to $24 million in cryptos, making the token's price fall by more than 60% within a few hours. Ethereum seems to have been mildly affected by the incident losing some bullish momentum.
Uniswap Price Prediction: UNI flashes buy signal targeting $3.3 in the short-term
The price is currently right in the middle of the pattern. Bulls seem to have the upper hand after the TD Sequential indicator presented a buy signal on the 3-day chart. Uniswap looks ready for a rebound after weeks of downside action.
Ripple CEO takes the moral high ground around politics, while XRP struggles to break out
XRP is quickly losing market dominance after hitting a high of 3.08% on October 20. Currently, the digital asset has around 2.89% dominance, having lost approximately $700 million in market capitalization over the past four days. It’s unclear whether Garlinghouse’s comments will have any direct impact on the price of XRP.
Brad Garlinghouse, Ripple CEO, has recently stated that tech companies have an obligation to solve societal problems. Garlinghouse was responding to comments made by Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong, who caused a massive wave of criticism due to his remarks about not engaging in social and political issues.
Cardano Price Prediction: ADA poised for a steep correction despite the current uptrend
Cardano had a notable slip from $0.11 to a low of $0.101 on October 19, before finally recovering two days later. Unfortunately, it seems that the digital asset has crashed again, breaking the last support level established on October 19.
Uniswap Price Prediction: UNI flashes buy signal targeting $3.3 in the short-term
Uniswap continues trading in a downtrend and inside the daily descending parallel channel. The digital asset is slowly approaching the bottom at $2.7 while bulls try to push it above the upper trendline.
Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC poised for small correction before a major run to $15,000
Bitcoin (BTC) has settled above $13,000; however, further growth seems to be limited. The pioneer digital coin hit the recent high of $13,361 on October 25 and retreated to $13,110 by the time of writing.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Bitcoin goes up as some of the world's largest currencies go down
While investors are waiting for BTC to retest all-time highs and shoot to the moon, it is already there. In some countries, the pioneer digital asset surpassed the peak of 2017 and hit new historic highs in local currencies.