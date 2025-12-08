Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ethereum, Monero & Bitcoin – Asian Wrap 08 December

Ethereum ticks higher by nearly 2% at press time on Monday, struggling to break above the resistance trendline connecting the October 7 and 27 highs on the daily chart. If the major altcoin exceeds Thursday’s high at $3,240 with a decisive close, it could aim for the 200-day EMA at $3,459. Similar to Bitcoin, Ethereum is gaining traction, evidenced by the RSI rising to 49 while the MACD steadies higher toward the zero line.

Monero trades below its 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $371 following the 8% decline on Sunday, which marked the fourth straight bearish candle on the daily chart. At the time of writing, XMR holds steady with a 1% rise on Monday as bulls defend the $350 mark. A potential slip below this level could extend the downward trend to the 200-day EMA at $319.

Bitcoin traders are counting on a year-end rally, awaiting a return above the $100,000 milestone. Bitcoin-based investment products are struggling with declining inflows and weaker institutional demand, relative to the beginning of the year. As institutional inflows dry up, the market is clear that despite the expectations of rate-cuts and other positive regulatory developments, Bitcoin’s rally is likely close to the end. In this analysis we identify three key catalysts that could drive BTC price higher and identify key levels to watch next week.