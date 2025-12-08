TRENDING:
Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ethereum, Monero & Bitcoin – Asian Wrap 08 December

Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ethereum, Monero & Bitcoin – Asian Wrap 08 December
FXStreet TeamFXStreet TeamFXStreet

Top 3 Price Predictions: Bitcoin and Ethereum aim for breakouts as Ripple holds at $2

Ethereum ticks higher by nearly 2% at press time on Monday, struggling to break above the resistance trendline connecting the October 7 and 27 highs on the daily chart. If the major altcoin exceeds Thursday’s high at $3,240 with a decisive close, it could aim for the 200-day EMA at $3,459. Similar to Bitcoin, Ethereum is gaining traction, evidenced by the RSI rising to 49 while the MACD steadies higher toward the zero line. 

Top Crypto Losers: Monero extends losses below $370 as Aster and Bonk risk record lows

Monero trades below its 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $371 following the 8% decline on Sunday, which marked the fourth straight bearish candle on the daily chart. At the time of writing, XMR holds steady with a 1% rise on Monday as bulls defend the $350 mark. A potential slip below this level could extend the downward trend to the 200-day EMA at $319. 

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC slips under $90K, no santa rally in sight

Bitcoin traders are counting on a year-end rally, awaiting a return above the $100,000 milestone. Bitcoin-based investment products are struggling with declining inflows and weaker institutional demand, relative to the beginning of the year. As institutional inflows dry up, the market is clear that despite the expectations of rate-cuts and other positive regulatory developments, Bitcoin’s rally is likely close to the end. In this analysis we identify three key catalysts that could drive BTC price higher and identify key levels to watch next week. 

FXStreet Team

Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple record a minor recovery on Monday, starting the week on a positive note. The retail demand for major cryptocurrencies remains strong despite outflows from Bitcoin and Ethereum Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs).

Altcoins, including Monero (XMR), Aster (ASTER), and Bonk (BONK), are at risk of extending their losses as the broader cryptocurrency market stalls amid the dragging peace talks between Ukraine and Russia. 

Bitcoin traders are counting on a year-end rally, awaiting a return above the $100,000 milestone. Bitcoin-based investment products are struggling with declining inflows and weaker institutional demand, relative to the beginning of the year. 

Ethereum trades above $3,100 on Friday, with bulls aiming for a breakout above a two-month-old resistance trendline. Ethereum gains strength against Bitcoin as demand for the major altcoin increases after the Fusaka upgrade.

Bitcoin (BTC) is steadying above $91,000 at the time of writing on Friday. Resistance at $94,150 capped recovery on Wednesday, but in the meantime, bulls have contained downside risks above $90,000. 