ETH freefall looms in the wake of rejection under $1,900

Ethereum is trading at $1,780 following a recent rejection from levels slightly under $1,900. The correction is dimming the investors' hope that Ether will hit $2,000 in the short-term. Meanwhile, both on-chain and technical levels suggest that Ether is about to take a trip downstream. Read more...

LTC pullback to $145 seems imminent

Litecoin has made an appreciable move upward this week, adding to last week's recovery. However, the uptrend lost energy slightly above $200. LTC suffered another rejection at this level, pushing the price under $200. At the time of writing, Litecoin is exchanging hands at $195, and it has lost 2.5% of its value on the day. Read more...

ENJ bulls at crossroads after hitting a local top

Enjin Coin price seems to have hit a brick wall and suggests depletion of bullish momentum. Now, ENJ is at an inflection point as both the buyers and sellers fight to take control. Read more...