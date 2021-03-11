ETH freefall looms in the wake of rejection under $1,900
Ethereum is trading at $1,780 following a recent rejection from levels slightly under $1,900. The correction is dimming the investors' hope that Ether will hit $2,000 in the short-term. Meanwhile, both on-chain and technical levels suggest that Ether is about to take a trip downstream. Read more...
LTC pullback to $145 seems imminent
Litecoin has made an appreciable move upward this week, adding to last week's recovery. However, the uptrend lost energy slightly above $200. LTC suffered another rejection at this level, pushing the price under $200. At the time of writing, Litecoin is exchanging hands at $195, and it has lost 2.5% of its value on the day. Read more...
ENJ bulls at crossroads after hitting a local top
Enjin Coin price seems to have hit a brick wall and suggests depletion of bullish momentum. Now, ENJ is at an inflection point as both the buyers and sellers fight to take control. Read more...
Zilliqa Price Forecast: ZIL could skyrocket 60% as it slices through a critical level
Zilliqa price has broken out of a bullish consolidation pattern suggesting a potential 60% upswing shortly. However, a specific technical indicator’s sell signal hints that this uptrend will not be a walk in the park.
DOT tumbles from $40 amid multiple sell signals
Polkadot had sustained the uptrend after the recent support at $32.25. Although the uptrend targeted new record highs, DOT failed to break above the hurdle at $40. A correction is ongoing amid rising selling pressure.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC journey to $100,000 might be easier than expected
This past week has been extremely beneficial for Bitcoin which jumped by 30% since Monday 8. Several positive announcements, especially Tesla purchasing $1.5 billion worth of the digital asset propelled the flagship cryptocurrency to new highs.