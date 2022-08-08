Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Are your bags packed for FOMO Season?
The crypto market shows strength to start the second trading week of August, and key levels have been identified. Although it's still early market, current prices may be the ultimate discount in hindsight. Bitcoin price follows through on the bullish technicals mentioned in previous outlooks. Ethereum price continues to display strength in the market. Ripple price seems poised for a rally. Invalidation of the up trend is vital.
3 Reasons why Dogecoin price is ready to go ballistic
Dogecoin price sits on the edge of a 26.23% climb to $0.0888. Elon Musk believes DOGE has a larger total transaction capability than Bitcoin. Mark Cuban is confident that Dogecoin potentially has more applications compared to Cardano.
Bitcoin price ekes out a 15% move as whales return
Bitcoin price kicked off the new week on a positive note, climbing 4.50% to trade at $24,086 at the time of writing. The larger cryptocurrency market appears to have flipped green, led by Avalanche’s 11.30% gains, Polkadot’s 9.20%, Solana’s 7.30% and Ethereum’s 6.50%. As for Bitcoin price, fundamentals are growing stronger by the day, thus becoming the main bear market rally drivers.
Cardano price edges closer to a massive breakout after months of trying
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Cardano price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where ADA could be heading next.
Bitcoin: If bulls lose control here, BTC could revisit $21,000
Bitcoin price shows an interesting setup that could reveal its next move. On closer inspection, its technicals support a bearish outlook for the leading crypto.