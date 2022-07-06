Ripple price (XRP) is seeing investors holding their breath and awaiting where price action might lead them in the coming days. Although most cryptocurrency traders do not look at the bond market and certainly not the US yield curve, it could become obligatory as yields are more important than one would think. For the third time this year, the rate on the US 10-year bond dipped below the US 2-year bond, which is the canary in the coal mine. Once it remains persistent, it will confirm that a recession is happening, with the necessary repercussions for Ripple price action.

Shiba Inu developers are working on exciting developments in the ecosystem in Shibarium, TREAT and SHI. Shytoshi Kusama addressed the ShibArmy and alleviated their concerns about the new stablecoin. Kusama assured Shiba Inu holders that SHI will not face the same fate as Terra’s UST.

Terra's LUNA price sideways action is finally starting to make sense. Since the cataclysmic sell-off, the range-bound consolidation has produced both diminishing returns and losses between each directional shift. On July 6, 2022, the technicals display a coiling triangle pattern which justifies the lackluster price action investors of the LUNA price have been experiencing.

