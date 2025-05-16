Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ethereum, Bitcoin & EOS – European Wrap 16 May

Ethereum (ETH) is making a comeback after months of underperformance. At the time of writing on Friday, it hovers above$2,500 after soaring nearly 100% since early April's bottom.

The Pectra upgrade has seen swift adoption, with more than 11,000 EIP-7702 authorizations already processed in a week, indicating healthy uptake by wallets and Decentralized Applications (dApps).

Bitcoin (BTC) price stabilizes at around $103,000 when writing on Friday, after facing multiple rejections at the key $105,000 resistance level throughout the week. Risk-on sentiment prevails, driven by global trade deals between the United States (US) and other countries, strong corporate accumulation, and spot Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) inflows. However, traders should be cautious as defunct exchange FTX announces its second round of repayments, which would inject volatility into the crypto market.

Global markets were buoyed this week by major trade developments and cooling inflation data from the US. On Monday, the US and China agreed to a 90-day tariff reduction deal, lowering US tariffs on Chinese goods from 145% to 30%, and Chinese tariffs on US goods from 125% to 10%.

EOS edges 9% higher, trading around $0.85 on Friday, while prices consolidate in the broader cryptocurrency market. The surge in EOS, rebranding to Vaulta to drive a Web3 banking network, comes amid improved sentiment bolstered by United States (US) President Donald Trump's World Liberty Financial buying the token.

President Trump's World Liberty Financial has sought exposure to the token, spending nearly $3 million in USDT to buy approximately 3.363 million EOS. According to SpotOnChain, the purchase was completed at an average cost of $0.82.