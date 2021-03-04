Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ethereum, Bitcoin & Dogecoin – Asian Wrap 04 Mar

Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH bulls needs to tackle $1,700 before eyeing $2,000

Ethereum bulls are in full swing while attacking the $1,600 level, currently up 1.77% intraday near $1,595, amid initial Thursday. In doing so, the altcoin extends recovery moves from a one-month low, marked on Sunday. Bears will have a bumpy road on their return. The price is establishing on the downside and the focus shifts to the upside. Bulls can target a bullish structure's neckline from the daily chart as follows.

Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC gears up for fresh record top, bulls await clear break of $52,650

Bitcoin buyers can ignore the recent choppy moves around $51,000, currently near $50,900, while looking at the cryptocurrency pair’s ability to stay beyond the key supports during early Thursday. The BTC/USD optimism can also take clues from the bullish MACD signals to direct bulls towards a fresh high above $58,355.

Dogecoin price on the brink of a 40% explosion towards $0.07

Dogecoin price has been trading sideways for the past two days and inside a downtrend since its new all-time high of $0.087 on February 7. Now, the favorite canine-cryptocurrency is ready for a new leg up. The digital asset has been trading sideways for the past two days.