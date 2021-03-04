Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ethereum, Bitcoin & Dogecoin – Asian Wrap 04 Mar

Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH bulls needs to tackle $1,700 before eyeing $2,000
Ethereum bulls are in full swing while attacking the $1,600 level, currently up 1.77% intraday near $1,595, amid initial Thursday. In doing so, the altcoin extends recovery moves from a one-month low, marked on Sunday. Bears will have a bumpy road on their return. The price is establishing on the downside and the focus shifts to the upside. Bulls can target a bullish structure's neckline from the daily chart as follows.
Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC gears up for fresh record top, bulls await clear break of $52,650
Bitcoin buyers can ignore the recent choppy moves around $51,000, currently near $50,900, while looking at the cryptocurrency pair’s ability to stay beyond the key supports during early Thursday. The BTC/USD optimism can also take clues from the bullish MACD signals to direct bulls towards a fresh high above $58,355.
Dogecoin price on the brink of a 40% explosion towards $0.07
Dogecoin price has been trading sideways for the past two days and inside a downtrend since its new all-time high of $0.087 on February 7. Now, the favorite canine-cryptocurrency is ready for a new leg up. The digital asset has been trading sideways for the past two days.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
ADA could retrace in the short-term before massive 20% breakout
Cardano has been trading sideways since its high of $1.48 established on February 27. The digital asset just had a significant breakout from an important pattern and aims for a high of $1.5 in the long-term.
Ethereum price poised for greatness as on-chain metrics suggest move to $2,000 is approaching
On January 14, Ethereum price had a significant spike and started to outperform Bitcoin for the first time since July 2020. However, the trend didn’t last long and ETH started to fade away in February despite Bitcoin price also falling.
VET hints at a 75% bull rally
VeChain price has been consolidating in an ascending parallel channel for over the past two months. The pattern’s lower trendline cushioned the recent 42% crash. Bouncing off this support level now suggests the possibility of a 75% upswing towards the channel’s upper trendline at $0.084.
Crypto bull market warming up as Bitcoin heads for $58,000
The cryptocurrency market seems to be flipping bullish after Bitcoin made a real move above $50,000 on Wednesday during the European session. BTC's move also poked Ethereum bulls to join the market from the sidelines, pushing the price past $1,600.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC journey to $100,000 might be easier than expected
This past week has been extremely beneficial for Bitcoin which jumped by 30% since Monday 8. Several positive announcements, especially Tesla purchasing $1.5 billion worth of the digital asset propelled the flagship cryptocurrency to new highs.