Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ethereum, Bitcoin & Cryptos – American Wrap 10 December

Bitcoin has fallen away from the key 100K milestone reached last week, dropping to a low of 94K on Monday. At the time of writing, BTC trades at 97.7 K. The largest cryptocurrency by market cap has fallen amid profit-taking and security concerns following Google's quantum computing developments.

Google recently unveiled its latest quantum computing chip, Willow, featuring 105 qubits and delivering groundbreaking computational power. This announcement has sparked concerns within the crypto community about Bitcoin’s cryptographic security, as quantum computers are known for their potential to break encryption algorithms.

Ethereum (ETH) is down nearly 1% on Tuesday as the recent market drawdown is potentially due to investors de-risking following Israel's attack on the Syrian navy. The top altcoin could recover quickly as the balance of its accumulation addresses have grown steadily, reaching 19.5 million ETH.

