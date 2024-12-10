Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ethereum, Bitcoin & Cryptos – American Wrap 10 December

Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH declines in light of Israeli attack, increased accumulation could fuel recovery
Ethereum (ETH) is down nearly 1% on Tuesday as the recent market drawdown is potentially due to investors de-risking following Israel's attack on the Syrian navy. The top altcoin could recover quickly as the balance of its accumulation addresses have grown steadily, reaching 19.5 million ETH.
Google's quantum chip sparks Bitcoin security debate
Google recently unveiled its latest quantum computing chip, Willow, featuring 105 qubits and delivering groundbreaking computational power. This announcement has sparked concerns within the crypto community about Bitcoin’s cryptographic security, as quantum computers are known for their potential to break encryption algorithms.
Bitcoin falls to 97k as Google’s Willow fuels concerns, where next for BTC?
Bitcoin has fallen away from the key 100K milestone reached last week, dropping to a low of 94K on Monday. At the time of writing, BTC trades at 97.7 K. The largest cryptocurrency by market cap has fallen amid profit-taking and security concerns following Google's quantum computing developments.
BTC steadies as Microsoft shareholders vote on investment proposal looms
Bitcoin hovers around $97,800 on Tuesday after almost a 4% drop on Monday as traders look at the upcoming Microsoft shareholders' vote on Tuesday to add BTC to the balance sheet, a move that, if approved, could catalyze a further rally.
Altcoins LTC, CRV and ONDO recover after retesting key support levels
Litecoin, Curve DAO and Ondo prices recover on Tuesday after retesting and bouncing off key support levels following Monday’s double-digit correction. The technical outlook suggests a further recovery ahead, with the MACD momentum indicator supporting the rebound.
DOGE and SHIB leveraged traders wiped out: Over $108 million in liquidated
Dogecoin and Shiba Inu prices continue to edge down on Tuesday after falling more than 10% on Monday. The recent downturn at the start of this week has liquidated over $108 million from these dog theme-based memecoins in the last 24 hours.
SEC Commissioner Caroline Crenshaw tagged more anti-crypto than Gensler as voting approaches
Crypto advocacy group Cedar Innovation Foundation and several industry leaders are rallying against the renomination of SEC Commissioner Caroline Crenshaw, who allegedly opposed the approval of the spot Bitcoin ETFs in January.
Bitcoin: Long-awaited $100K milestone meets profit taking
Bitcoin ends the working week hovering around $98,000 after a very volatile Thursday when it surpassed the $100K milestone and underwent a sharp correction. Strong institutional demand, whale accumulation, and the choice of a pro-crypto figure to lead the US SEC fueled the rally this week.
