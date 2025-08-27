Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ethereum, Bitcoin & Cronos – European Wrap 27 August

Crypto Today: Bitcoin eyes key support amid weak on-chain demand, as Ethereum, XRP trade choppy
Bitcoin (BTC) extends price fluctuation trading above $110,000 on Wednesday, mirroring widespread uncertainty in the broader cryptocurrency market. Altcoins led by Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP) remain choppy at the time of writing.
Extended recovery remains uncertain due to prevailing market conditions, prompting caution among traders who have shifted their attention to the Federal Reserve (Fed) and its likely interest rate cuts in September, which would provide direction for risk assets like Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies.
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC stabilizes as Fed Cook vows lawsuit over termination by President Trump
Bitcoin (BTC) is holding steady midweek around $110,700 on Wednesday, after recovering slightly the previous day. Market participants digest the latest headlines surrounding the escalating feud between United States (US) President Donald Trump and the Federal Reserve (Fed). Meanwhile, mixed sentiment hovers over BTC as US-listed spot Bitcoin Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) recorded $88 million in inflows on Tuesday, amid growing risks from high leverage.
Bitcoin correction paused after a sharp 12% pullback from its record high of $124,474 on August 14 to a low of $108,666 on Tuesday. At the time of writing on Wednesday, BTC stabilizes at around $110,700.
Crypto Gainers Today: Cronos, Numeraire and Hyperliquid rally as bullish news fuels momentum
Cronos (CRO), Numeraire (NMR), and Hyperliquid (HYPE) emerged as the top crypto gainers on Wednesday, rallying strongly on the back of bullish news and market momentum. Cronos price surges to a new yearly high following Trump Media's plans for a CRO treasury company. At the same time, Numeraire soared after securing a massive $500 million commitment from JPMorgan Asset Management. Meanwhile, Hyperliquid (HYPE) extended its upward run, breaking past its record high and entering price discovery mode.
Trump Media Group announced on Tuesday that it has agreed with Crypto.com to establish a CRO treasury company. The companies will jointly establish Trump Media Group CRO Strategy Inc., with an expected funding of $6.42 billion at launch. The initial investment will comprise $1 billion in CRO (approximately 6.3 billion CRO), $200 million in cash, $220 million in warrants, and an additional $5 billion line of credit from an affiliate of Yorkville.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
