Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash & Mantle — Asian Wrap 07 June

Ethereum ecosystem active users spike 55% in Q1, 2x ETH ETF records impressive volume
Ethereum (ETH) failed to overcome a key resistance as it resumed its horizontal trend on Thursday. Following the lag, the Volatility Shares 2x ETH Futures ETF showed considerable growth on its second day of trading.
Bitcoin Cash gains slightly after Roger Ver's bail from Spanish prison
Bitcoin Cash (BCH) saw a 2% gain on Thursday following proponent Roger Ver's bail from a Spanish prison, according to a Bloomberg report.
High staking yield may prevent a Mantle sell-off
Ethereum Layer 2 Mantle (MNT) investors are holding onto their tokens despite the increase in the percentage of coins in profit after rising nearly 4% on Thursday.
Meme coins foment clash among crypto experts amid growing interest from institutional investors
Crypto experts dispute value of celebrity meme coins following Iggy Azalea's reply to Buterin. Meme coin holdings among institutional investors have surged almost 300% since January. SHIB, DOGE, PEPE among top meme coin holdings held by institutional investors.
Bitcoin: BTC likely to provide another buying opportunity Premium
Bitcoin (BTC) price looks weak on the lower timeframes, which might provide opportunities to accumulate. The daily and weekly charts retain their bullish outlook and suggest that the continuation of the 2023 bull run is not a question of “if” but “when.”