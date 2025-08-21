Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ethereum, Bitcoin & Binance Coin – European Wrap 21 August

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP hold steady ahead of Jackson Hole Symposium
Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Ripple (XRP) remain steady at press time on Thursday, following minor turbulence after the release of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting minutes on Wednesday. The meetings set the tone for the US Jackson Hole economic policy symposium, which starts on Thursday, focusing on transitions in the labor market.
Additionally, the market is looking forward to the Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s final Jackson Hole speech on Day 2 (Friday) amid the impending 25 basis point interest rate cut potentially in September.
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC steadies at $113,500 as traders await Powell’s Jackson Hole speech
Bitcoin (BTC) steadies around $113,500 at the time of writing on Thursday after falling 3% so far this week. On-chain data shows that weakening demand and profit-taking continue to weigh on BTC. Meanwhile, traders await the preliminary S&P Global Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) data later in the day and clarity from Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium on Friday, which could provide fresh cues for the next directional move for riskier assets such as Bitcoin.
Bitcoin price stabilizes around $113,500 at the writing on Thursday after falling over 8% from its all-time high of $124,474, set on August 14, and reaching a low of $112,380 on Wednesday. Traders take a cautious stance as the Minutes from the late July Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) policy meeting, released on Wednesday, read on the hawkish side, with participants more worried about inflation than the labour market.
BNB, SOL, DOGE bounce back as Bitcoin ends the two-day slump
Top cryptocurrencies such as BNB (BNB), formerly known as Binance Coin, Solana (SOL), and Dogecoin (DOGE) are back in the green with a nearly 4% rise in the last 24 hours as Bitcoin (BTC) halts the two-day slump with a 1.24% jump on Wednesday. BNB hits a record high with bulls anticipating a breakout rally, while SOL and DOGE lift off from crucial moving averages.
BNB token trades at $867 at press time on Thursday as it retraces from the all-time high of $883 earlier in the day. The residual bullish momentum from the 5.45% rise on Wednesday tests the R1 pivot resistance level at $881.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin, crypto market set for key September test as FOMC's July minutes dim hopes for rate cuts
Bitcoin (BTC) and the broader crypto market held steady on Wednesday after the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) released minutes from its July policy meeting, showing that officials are leaning toward inflation data as the key factor in reaching interest rate decisions.
Cardano Price Forecast: ADA rebounds as whale accumulation and positive funding rates boost sentiment
Cardano (ADA) is showing signs of recovery, trading above $0.88 at the time of writing on Thursday after rebounding from key support the previous day. Santiment data shows that a large wallet accumulated ADA tokens during the recent market dips, highlighting renewed investor confidence.
Crypto Gainers: OKB leads crypto rally, Conflux and GateToken follow
OKB (OKB) leads the market recovery with over 50% gains in the last 24 hours, followed by Conflux (CFX) and GateToken (GT), securing double-digit gains. The mood of the broader cryptocurrency market is uplifted as it recovers from the initial hit by the release of the Federal Reserve's meeting minutes.
Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH bounces off $4,100 as whales show resilience
Ethereum (ETH) saw a 5% gain on Wednesday as large-scale holders continued accumulating the altcoin despite increased profit-taking from retailers. After two days of steady declines, Ethereum bounced back with gains of over 6% on Wednesday.
Bitcoin: BTC rides the US inflation rollercoaster
Bitcoin (BTC) price experiences a whirlwind week, surging to a new all-time high of $124,474 before sharply retreating to hover around $118,800 at the time of writing on Friday.
