Ethereum short traders could profit on one condition ahead of ETH Shanghai upgrade
Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, yielded 21% gains over the past week. Experts argue that bulls are close to exhaustion, and traders with short positions could profit ahead of the Shanghai upgrade.
El Salvador congress approves digital securities law to raise funds for Bitcoin City
El Salvador, a country located in Central America is working on raising funds for the development of a Bitcoin City. The country passed a law allowing Bitcoin bond issuance, underpinning the sale of the first ever sovereign Bitcoin bond.
AVAX price rally comes to a grinding halt despite Amazon partnership and addition of USP stablecoin
AVAX was chosen by Amazon Web Services (AWS) to develop blockchain solutions for enterprises and governments. AVAX is now an AWS partner and fully supports the smart contract’s infrastructure and dApp ecosystem. AVAX, the smart contract network, witnessed two bullish catalysts over the past week
Will Ethereum price take a break before $2,000?
Ethereum price stands tall after its two-week long rally without any signs of reversal. However, ETH is currently facing some significant hurdles that could trigger its reversal, so investors need to exercise caution.
Bitcoin surges on inflation tailwinds, hovers near $21K
Bitcoin surges, then holds near $21k. Still riding the tailwinds of falling inflation and a more upbeat view of the economy, bitcoin cracked $21,000 in early weekend trading for the first time since early November before retreating slightly.
Twitter’s plan for crypto integration remains unknown, community explores Dogecoin Tip Jar for social media
Twitter filed to be a financial services company. While the crypto community awaits the social media giant’s crypto integration plans, the DOGE community identified a tool to accept tips on Twitter.
Bitcoin: Will $20,000 be the end of bull rally for BTC?
BTC looks healthy and ready to retest one of the significant hurdles at $19,248. Network activity shows enthusiasm, but on-chain metrics reveal this move cannot sustain. Two key levels to pay attention to include $19,248 to the upside and $15,443 to the downside.