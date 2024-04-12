Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ethereum, Altcoins & Ripple — Asian Wrap 12 April

Ethereum price recovers slightly as whales begin accumulation spree
Ethereum (ETH) showed signs of recovering its bullish momentum on Thursday, briefly rising to $3,618 as whales entered a buying spree. Despite the movement from whales, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Wells notice to Uniswap could affect Ethereum in the long run.
BRC-20 tokens to watch out for Bitcoin halving
A BRC-20 token is an experimental fungible token standard similar to ERC-20 (native to the Ethereum blockchain). BRC-20 token standard is considered novel and uses ordinal inscriptions on the Bitcoin blockchain.
XRP extends gains, Ripple CEO talks about XRPLedger, stablecoin at Paris Blockchain Week
Ripple (XRP) CEO spoke about USD-backed stablecoin, XRPLedger and Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) in the US, at Paris Blockchain Week. XRP price is up nearly 5% this week. The altcoin extended gains on Thursday, flipping $0.60 resistance to support.
Solana borrowing and lending platform MarginFi sees massive withdrawal after CEO resignation
MarginFi saw more than $260 million leave its platform into other competing Solana platforms on Thursday. This follows controversial accusations from staking protocol SolBlaze and CEO Edgar Pavlovsky's resignation.
Doge contributor warns of extreme volatility amid Coinbase listing of DOGE and PEPE futures products
A Dogecoin contributor warned the DOGE community on Thursday to desist from derivatives trading due to the high volatility that may occur as the Bitcoin halving approaches. The warning comes as Coinbase is set to begin trading the Dogecoin futures contract after gaining approval from the CFTC.
SEC quietly investigated and closed case against altcoin FLOW founder Dapper Labs in September
Flow cryptocurrency received attention on Monday after Fortune obtained a document revealing the Securities & Exchange Commission closed an investigation on its founding company, Dapper Labs, which is also responsible for developing NBA Top Shot and Crypto Kitties NFTs.
Bitcoin: Short-term holders add 1.12 million BTC, what does this mean?
Bitcoin (BTC) price action for the past three weeks has been confusing for sidelined participants. On the one hand, investors are ignoring BTC and trading altcoins, and on the other hand, traders are expecting a potential dip.