Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ethena, Crypto & Bitcoin – European Wrap 9 October

Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ethena, Crypto & Bitcoin – European Wrap 9 October
FXStreet Team

Ethena Price Forecast: ENA eyes wedge breakout on renewed retail interest 

Ethena (ENA) edges lower at the time of writing on Thursday, retracing from the daily high of $0.5788, and holding above the $0.5500 mark after a near 6% gain the previous day. The synthetic dollar token built on Ethereum could break out of a falling wedge pattern, as derivative and on-chain data indicate an increase in interest from retail investors. 

Chart

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP retreat amid profit-taking, risk-off sentiment

Bitcoin (BTC) is facing headwinds, correcting lower to nearly the $121,000 mark on Thursday, as prices in the broader cryptocurrency market generally retreat. Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP) are also in the red, trimming gains accrued during the previous day’s knee-jerk recovery. 

Chart

Another three-week pullback for Bitcoin after reaching new highs?

The crypto market cap has fallen by 0.5% over the past 24 hours to $4.14 trillion. This is a pullback to levels that acted as resistance in August and September. Altcoins are having a tough time, as pressure on them has intensified against the background of Bitcoin's slump. Once again, we are reminded that cryptocurrencies can be the first to react to fluctuations in risk appetite, and the current sluggishness may be the first sign that players have had their fill of risk.

Author

FXStreet Team

Monero Price Forecast: XMR extends gains, bulls target four-month highs

Monero Price Forecast: XMR extends gains, bulls target four-month highs

Monero (XMR) is trading in green at around $333 as of Thursday's writing, having rallied more than 4% the previous day. The derivatives data further support the bullish outlook as Open Interest (OI) and bullish bets continue to rise.

Top Crypto Gainers: Zcash, Mantle outshine market turbulence, Pudgy Penguins ranks third

Top Crypto Gainers: Zcash, Mantle outshine market turbulence, Pudgy Penguins ranks third

Zcash (ZEC) and Mantle (MNT) record double-digit gains in the last 24 hours, outperforming the broader cryptocurrency market. Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) ranks third among the best-performing cryptocurrencies over the same period, with a nearly 7% rise on Wednesday.

Bitcoin ETF inflows could serve as potential tailwind for Q4 gains

Bitcoin ETF inflows could serve as potential tailwind for Q4 gains

Bitcoin (BTC) is trading near $123,000 on Wednesday and could be set for a strong Q4 rally amid a resurgence in institutional appetite for spot BTC exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH reclaims $4,500 as Bit Digital expands treasury to 150,244 ETH

Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH reclaims $4,500 as Bit Digital expands treasury to 150,244 ETH

Ethereum (ETH) reclaimed $4,500 on Wednesday following Bit Digital's (BTBT) announcement that it has boosted its treasury to 150,244 ETH. Ethereum treasury company Bit Digital said it bought 31,057 ETH, after raising $150 million from a convertible note offering. The latest purchase has increased the firm's holdings to 150,244 ETH, valued at about $670 million.

Bitcoin: Will "Uptober" deliver?

Bitcoin: Will "Uptober" deliver?

Bitcoin price hovers around $120,000 at the time of writing on Friday, following a strong weekly rally of nearly 7% amid optimism surrounding the ‘Uptober’ narrative. Institutional demand supports the price rise, with BTC’s spot ETFs recording a weekly inflow of over $2 billion, while firms such as Metaplanet and Strategy add BTC to their reserves. 