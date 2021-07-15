Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Dogecoin, VeChain & Axie Infinity — Asian Wrap 15 July

Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE bulls comeback could trigger 38% rally
Dogecoin price has been on a steady and tiring downtrend since May 8. After a brief dip below the range low, DOGE has reclaimed it, indicating that the buyers might have come to the rescue.
Although undecided for now, an uptrend could stem here if the bullish momentum continues to accrue.
Dogecoin price has shed roughly 73% from its all-time high at $0.745 on May 8, portraying the depth of the current sell-off. While DOGE did slide below the range low at $0.194, it has recovered relatively quickly, suggesting that the buyers have come to the rescue.
VeChain price to follow historical precedent, as VET braces for a 27% decline
VeChain price triggered a head-and-shoulders topping pattern yesterday, confirming the fragility of the price structure plotted since the June 22 low. The mild VET rebound today does not disrupt the bearish outlook, and all the evidence continues to point to at least a break of the June 22 low of $0.059.
VeChain price, from May 23 until June 19, framed a head-and-shoulders pattern that began with a rising wedge pattern. The result of the topping pattern was a VET drop of nearly -40% over three days, including a -25.57% selloff on June 21. The magnitude of the decline matched the head-and-shoulders pattern's measured move of -39.72%.
AXS Price Prediction: Axie Infinity may be on the brink of a 30% decline
AXS price has displayed incredible relative strength since the June 22 low, outpacing all of the cryptocurrencies on the watchlist by a sizable margin. The resulting overbought condition and elevation to an important Fibonacci extension level introduce some doubt about the rally’s sustainability from the current price. It is time to contemplate a minor correction for Axie Infinity to release the price compression in the coming days.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Dogecoin bulls comeback could trigger 38% rally
Dogecoin price has been on a steady and tiring downtrend since May 8. After a brief dip below the range low, DOGE has reclaimed it, indicating that the buyers might have come to the rescue.
ShapeShift plan for largest airdrop in history drives FOX token price up by over 200%
Leading non-custodial cryptocurrency exchange ShapeShift has decided to terminate its corporate structure and decentralize its operations. Users will be able to take control over the platform, in which it will become a decentralized exchange.
VeChain price to follow historical precedent, as VET braces for a 27% decline
VeChain price triggered a head-and-shoulders topping pattern yesterday, confirming the fragility of the price structure plotted since the June 22 low. The mild VET rebound today does not disrupt the bearish outlook, and all the evidence continues to point to at least a break of the June 22 low of $0.059.
Axie Infinity may be on the brink of a 30% decline
AXS price has displayed incredible relative strength since the June 22 low, outpacing all of the cryptocurrencies on the watchlist by a sizable margin. The resulting overbought condition and elevation to an important Fibonacci extension level introduce some doubt about the rally’s sustainability from the current price.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.