Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Dogecoin, Toncoin & Crypto – European Wrap 2 September

Top 3 meme coins Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Pepe: On-chain metrics show undervalued valuations amid rising activity
Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Pepe (PEPE) prices rise slightly on Monday. The three meme coins’ on-chain activity shows a slowdown in whale activity, while DOGE, SHIB, and PEPE remain undervalued.
Traders looking for an entry into the meme coin could open a position in DOGE, SHIB, and PEPE as the assets remain undervalued.
Toncoin price is poised for rally if key support holds at the key level
Toncoin (TON) price is retesting on Monday a crucial support zone, trading broadly stable at around $5.20 in the European early session. Recent moves from large-wallet investors suggest that if Toncoin is able to hold above this key technical level, a rally for the Telegram-related token could be on the horizon.
Crypto near August bottom
Crypto market capitalisation has fallen to $2 trillion, hitting lows since 8th August and losing almost 10% over the past seven days. The decline has slowed since the second half of last week, but the downtrend persists. The Cryptocurrency Fear and Greed Index fell to 26 (fear).
