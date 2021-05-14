Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Dogecoin, Ripple & Bitcoin – American Wrap 14 May

Top 3 Prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: IRS focused on cryptocurrency tax cheats, ETH reclaims $4,000
Bitcoin price may have survived the first test at the head-and-shoulders neckline, but the resulting doji candle speaks to indecision. Ethereum price once again shakes off the broader weakness in the cryptocurrency market, eager to continue the seven-week rally. Ripple price strikes support at the 50-day simple moving average (SMA).
Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE bulls hold the key for 40% gains
Dogecoin price has seen a massive surge after Elon Musk’s recent tweet revealed that he is working with the developers of the meme coin to improve its transaction efficiency. With DOGE approaching a critical point in its uptrend, more gains stand to be realized if buyers push through.
Elliott Waves on BTC/USD hint at a bearish structure: Watch this level
Bitcoin has had another dip recently, losing yet more ground against bears. However, bulls keep prices firm above the March low at $43145, at least. Should prices decline towards the said levels, the probabilities of an impulse to the downside will increase. And there is two way this impulse could unroll, based on how the structure from the support mentioned above is seen.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Dogecoin bulls hold the key for 40% gains
Dogecoin price has seen a massive surge after Elon Musk’s recent tweet revealed that he is working with the developers of the meme coin to improve its transaction efficiency. With DOGE approaching a critical point in its uptrend, more gains stand to be realized if buyers push through.
Ethereum Classic targets $500 next
Ethereum Classic price surged by over 400% during the first week of May, creating a new all-time high at nearly $180. ETC has retraced since then by over 50% and is currently trading at $0.87. Now, this cryptocurrency seems prime to resume its uptrend as it tries to break out from a continuation pattern.
Ripple reversal could result in 30% advance
XRP price has witnessed a massive crash due to the Tesla-induced market crash on Wednesday. Now Ripple could either test the immediate demand barrier or slice through the supply zone to rally higher.
Bitcoin clings to support, on-chain metrics show sellers' onslaught
Bitcoin price underwent a severe nosedive as Elon Musk revealed Tesla’s decision on accepting payment in BTC. This development was the major highlight of the week, with the recent mining difficulty adjustment coming in at a close second.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.