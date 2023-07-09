Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Dogecoin, Fantom & Bitcoin — Asian Wrap 10 July

Dogecoin price levitates around 26.5% Fib as court deliberates potency of evidence in Elon Musk $258B case
Dogecoin (DOGE) price has displayed a lack of volatility through the weekend, consolidating within a tight range over the past three days. The subtleness comes amid an ongoing lawsuit against the DOGE founder and Twitter CEO Elon Musk.
Fantom trading volume falls 20% as Multichain hackers leverage FTM tokens in a new attack on Twitter
Fantom (FTM) trading volume depicts a spooked market, falling in double-digit percentages as Fear, Uncertainty, and Doubt (FUD) span the FTM market. The skepticism comes after the infamous Multichain hackers leveraged the Fantom protocol in their latest venture to dupe the market.
Bitcoin ETFs are not a winner take all, experts say, as influence on crypto exhausts
Bitcoin Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) have driven the recent cryptocurrency rally. While the hype pumped Bitcoin (BTC) price to as high as $31,000, the influence is fading. Nevertheless, the campaign for approval continues. Key players include BlackRock, WisdomTree, Invesco, Valkyrie, Bitwise, Fidelity, Van Eck, and Ark Invest.
Bitcoin price is down to $30,200 amid the dissipating influence of the spot BTC ETF mania on cryptocurrencies. BlackRock CEO Larry Fink recently rooted for Bitcoin as an international asset committed to digitizing gold. As the ETF euphoria’s influence on BTC and crypto wanes, experts have explained why the winner matters.
XRP holders want to write letters to Judge Torres, lawyer says no good can come from it
XRP holders, in a fit of impatience, are deliberating a more hands-on approach to get things rolling in the case against the US Securities and Exchange Commission. This comes after many months of waiting with no significant development from the overseeing Judge Analisa Torres.
Gas tokens, Web3 infrastructure warns against interacting with strange tokens amid Multichain exploit delirium
Gas tokens have become the new loophole that hackers exploit to steal money from unsuspecting token holders. The discovery aligns with the recent attack on cross-chain router Multichain.org which saw the threat actors make away with upwards of $130 million in user-supplied tokens.
Bitcoin: Could BTC revisit $25,000 as ETF-induced hype dissipates?
Bitcoin (BTC) price shows multiple sell signals on the daily chart, hinting at a short-term correction. Although the longer-term outlook remains bullish, the hype generated by multiple US-based companies filing for Bitcoin ETF seems to be waning.