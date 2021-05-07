Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Dogecoin, Ethereum Classic & Matic — Asian Wrap 07 May

Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE foothold might crumble before its upswing kicks in

Dogecoin price has slipped into a bearish descent that is very close to slicing a crucial support barrier. Depending on the bullish momentum, DOGE could see a quick run-up or a continuation of its collapse. If the buyers rescue the meme coin, a 20% upswing to the previous swing high seems plausible.





Ethereum Classic Price Forecast: ETC steals the headlines, yet risks begin to multiply

Ethereum Classic price has taken frenzy to a new level, producing historic gains from any statistic. Still, the lofty heights are in jeopardy as the technicals and sentiment argue for a sharp reversal in the coming hours and days. According to social volume, retail investors are chasing the rally.

MATIC Price Prediction: Polygon primed for a 25% rally

MATIC price enjoyed an impressive rally of over 100% following a multi-week consolidation in March and April but has since drifted lower. Still, the recent price action is revealing a bullish pattern that targets a double-digit gain moving forward.