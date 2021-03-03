Dogecoin price has been trading sideways for the past two days and inside a downtrend since its new all-time high of $0.087 on February 7. Now, the favorite canine-cryptocurrency is ready for a new leg up.

On January 14, Ethereum price had a significant spike and started to outperform Bitcoin for the first time since July 2020. However, the trend didn’t last long and ETH started to fade away in February despite Bitcoin price also falling.

Cardano has been trading sideways since its high of $1.48 established on February 27. The digital asset just had a significant breakout from an important pattern and aims for a high of $1.5 in the long-term.