Dogecoin price had yet another major breakout thanks to a massive investment from Kronos Advanced Technologies. The digital asset that started as a meme is now gaining traction among investment companies, mostly due to the exposure gained by the world's richest man, Elon Musk.

Chiliz (CHZ) had a massive 30% move in the past two days, cracking a key resistance level and breaking out from a parallel channel. CHZ had a lot of momentum since the beginning of 2021 thanks to fan tokens.

Litecoin (LTC) price has been trading inside a robust uptrend since March 25 and just hit a new 2020-high at $270. On-chain metrics show practically no resistance ahead as the digital asset targets $320.