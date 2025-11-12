TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Dogecoin, Bitcoin & Zcash — Asian Wrap 12 November

Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Dogecoin, Bitcoin & Zcash — Asian Wrap 12 November
FXStreet TeamFXStreet TeamFXStreet

Dogecoin Price Forecast: DOGE extends losses as long-term holders offload

Dogecoin (DOGE) approaches the $0.17000 round figure on Wednesday, after a 5% loss on the previous day. In the third consecutive week of losses, DOGE risks further correction as on-chain data suggests old supply reentering circulation, indicating profit-taking by investors. Derivatives data indicate a steady decline in DOGE futures as risk-off sentiment persists among traders.

Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple – BTC, ETH, and XRP face pullbacks after key resistance rejections

Bitcoin price rose slightly and retested the key resistance at $106,453 —the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement — on Monday and declined 2.78% the next day. At the time of writing on Wednesday, BTC hovers at around $103,000. If BTC continues its correction, it could extend the decline toward the key support at $100,353.

Zcash, Filecoin, and Uniswap lead losses as Bitcoin drops to $103,000

Zcash trades below $450 at press time on Wednesday, crossing below the 100-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) on the 4-hour chart. The privacy coin extends the breakout double top pattern formed near $682 high from Monday, with a neckline close to the $500 psychological level. Zcash’s declining trend targets the 200-period EMA at $372 as immediate support, risking the $400 round figure. 

Author

FXStreet Team

More from FXStreet Team
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

Sui reclaims $2.00 despite DeFI TVL logging 15% drop

Sui reclaims $2.00 despite DeFI TVL logging 15% drop

Sui (SUI) is rising in tandem with the cryptocurrency market, trading above $2.00 at the time of writing on Wednesday. The bullish wave behind Sui's 3.5% increase followed a correction that erased gains from $2.20 to $1.98 the previous day.

Aster bulls aim for breakout run as trading volume tops $3 trillion

Aster bulls aim for breakout run as trading volume tops $3 trillion

Aster extends recovery on Wednesday as buying pressure resurfaces. Trading volume exceeds $3 trillion for the first time ever, but declining protocol fees and Open Interest suggest lower demand ahead.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP poised for recovery as BTC ETF inflows return 

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP poised for recovery as BTC ETF inflows return 

Bitcoin rises in tandem with other crypto majors and is trading above $104,000 at the time of writing on Wednesday. Altcoins, including Ethereum and Ripple, are also edging higher, hovering above $3,400 and $2.40, respectively. 

Bitcoin steadies around $104,000 as consolidation likely to persist amid market uncertainty

Bitcoin steadies around $104,000 as consolidation likely to persist amid market uncertainty

Bitcoin (BTC) price steadies around $104,000 at the time of writing on Wednesday after being rejected from a key resistance level, suggesting a consolidation may continue in the near term.

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

A free newsletter highlighting key market trends to help traders stay a step ahead. Daily insights on the most relevant trading topics, compiled by our experts in an easy-to-read format so you never miss an important move.

Bitcoin: $100K on the knife-edge

Bitcoin: $100K on the knife-edge

Bitcoin (BTC) price continues to trade in red, below $101,000 at the time of writing on Friday, having dropped more than 8% so far this week. The decline comes amid mounting selling pressure from long-term holders, who continue to offload their positions.