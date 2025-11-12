Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Dogecoin, Bitcoin & Zcash — Asian Wrap 12 November

Dogecoin (DOGE) approaches the $0.17000 round figure on Wednesday, after a 5% loss on the previous day. In the third consecutive week of losses, DOGE risks further correction as on-chain data suggests old supply reentering circulation, indicating profit-taking by investors. Derivatives data indicate a steady decline in DOGE futures as risk-off sentiment persists among traders.

Bitcoin price rose slightly and retested the key resistance at $106,453 —the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement — on Monday and declined 2.78% the next day. At the time of writing on Wednesday, BTC hovers at around $103,000. If BTC continues its correction, it could extend the decline toward the key support at $100,353.

Zcash trades below $450 at press time on Wednesday, crossing below the 100-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) on the 4-hour chart. The privacy coin extends the breakout double top pattern formed near $682 high from Monday, with a neckline close to the $500 psychological level. Zcash’s declining trend targets the 200-period EMA at $372 as immediate support, risking the $400 round figure.