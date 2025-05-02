Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Dogecoin, Bitcoin & Solana – European Wrap 2 May

Optimism for Dogecoin (DOGE) and XRP based exchange-traded funds (ETFs) is rising sharply with crowd sentiment shifting in favor of both tokens, social data from Santiment in a Thursday update shows.

Monitoring social commentary can be used alongside technical tools in a trading strategy, as positive chatter tends to support price rises, while negative chatter can fuel bearish trades.

Bitcoin (BTC) price is hovering around $97,000 at the time of writing on Friday, following a decisive breakout above its key resistance level the previous day, and looks set to post a fourth consecutive week of gains.

Bitcoin price remained strong this week as markets remained on edge about any possible breakthrough in trade talks between the US administration and the country’s main trading partners, particularly China. News on Friday that China is evaluating the possibility of trade talks with the US supported risky markets such as crypto.

Solana (SOL) is trading at $148 during the European session on Friday, down slightly on the day, even as the crypto market extends a sigh of relief on the promise of potentially easing trade tensions between the United States (US) and China.

According to China’s Commerce Ministry, "the US has proactively reached out to China through multiple channels, hoping to hold discussions on the tariff issue," Reuters reports. Although the exact timing of a tariff truce between China and the US remains unknown, sentiment across the crypto market has remained largely bullish.