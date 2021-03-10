Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Dogecoin, Bitcoin & Ripple – Asian Wrap 10 Mar

Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE stays above key SMA but nearby resistance probes buyers

Dogecoin keeps the previous day’s bounce off 200-bar SMA while rising to $0.0584, up 0.72% intraday, during early Wednesday. Considering the upbeat MOM signals, DOGE/USD is eyeing the resistance line of a symmetrical triangle established since February 18, currently around $0.0630.

Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC shows an increase in bearish momentum

Bitcoin price is working on its 6th consecutive positive month; a feat last accomplished in 2013. However, the flagship cryptocurrency seems primed for a downward impulse. A failure to hold the 50-day moving average could lead to big losses.

Ripple Price Prediction: XRP bulls to have a bumpy road ahead, $0.4910-30 guards immediate upside

Ripple buyers shouldn’t too optimistic as multiple hurdles are up for offering a bumpy road despite the latest four-day winning streak. That said, XRP/USD stays firm at around $0.4850 during early Wednesday. A resistance line from February 13 adds to the upside filters.