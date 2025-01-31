Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Dogecoin, Bitcoin & Litecoin – American Wrap 31 January

Dogecoin could rally following launch of Grayscale DOGE Trust
Dogecoin (DOGE) saw a slight decline on Friday following the launch of Grayscale DOGE Trust, offering eligible investors exposure to the token's spot price.
Three reasons why Bitcoin could hit a new all-time high in February 2025
Bitcoin (BTC) trades above $104,000 on Friday as sentiment among crypto traders improve. The largest cryptocurrency has recovered from the shock of DeepSeek’s release and the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) interest rate decision this week.
Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Monero (XMR) profit as LTC ETF speculations lift PoW sector
Speculations around Litecoin spot ETF approval propelled coins within the Proof-of-Work sector. Technical indicators highlight how LTC, BCH and XMR prices could move in the days ahead.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC in positive tone ahead of third highest-returning month
Bitcoin price hovers around $104,000 on Friday after bouncing off its 50-day Exponential Moving Average earlier this week. A K33 Research explains how Nvidia’s big drop in stock valuation this week, driven by DeepSeek, affected Bitcoin’s price.
Altcoins LINK, AVAX and LTC Price Prediction: Double-digit gains ahead
Altcoins Chainlink (LINK), Avalanche (AVAX) and Litecoin (LTC) prices found support around key levels earlier this week. Their technical outlook shows a bullish picture and hints at double-digit gains ahead.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: BTC, ETH and XRP recovery could be short-lived
Bitcoin price hovers around $104,000 on Friday after bouncing off from its 50-day Exponential Moving Average of around 98,800 earlier this week. Ethereum and Ripple approach key resistance levels; if rejected, they could lead to a correction ahead.
XRP on the brink of 27% rally amid surge in crypto ETF filing activities
Ripple's XRP is up 2% in the Asian session on Friday following the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) Arca 19b-4 filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for the conversion of Grayscale's XRP Trust into a spot ETF.
