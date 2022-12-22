Dogecoin Price Forecast: Why investors should zoom out and consider the monthly narrative
Dogecoin price continues to display bearish technicals. Traders may want to zoom out to larger timeframes and consider DOGE’s bearish macro potential. Dogecoin price is wreaking havoc on the risk-taking bulls who entered the market this year.
Bitcoin miner Core Scientific files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy as share value declines by 98%
Following the collapse of FTX, the crypto market’s winter extended, resulting in many companies suffering unparalleled losses. Joining the list is one of the biggest Bitcoin mining companies, Core Scientific, whose ruination impacted the hash rate of the largest cryptocurrency network.
Uniswap Price Prediction: The alternative scenario investors should be aware of
Uniswap price is down 8% since the start of December and 87% since all-time highs. UNI could fall another 50% into a critical level if the crypto market heads further south. A breach above $6.23 is needed to consider aiming for bullish target
Will Uniswap DAO changing the governance process be enough to buck the bearish market trend?
Uniswap has been known for its attempt at pushing the boundaries of community participation for a long time. Uniswap’s parachains are one of the best examples of how a successful DAO operates.
Bitcoin hash rate declined by more than 11% in the last seven days. Core Scientific listed $1.33 billion worth of liabilities in its bankruptcy petition, becoming the second such company in the last three months.
Whales prepare for price volatility in 2023 as demand for XRP soars
Whales are ignoring uncertainties pegged to the Ripple vs. SEC lawsuit outcome. Demand for XRP among large-volume holders with 1,000,000 to 10,000,000 coins hits all-time high. XRP price hangs above a strong demand area, potentially triggering a rebound.
Bitcoin: Why $20,000 BTC is programmed
Bitcoin (BTC) price is traversing a channel that is sloping to the upside. Despite the consolidation, BTC is slowly climbing higher like clockwork. The recent Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Meeting on December 15 caused BTC to spike beyond the confines of the channel, but things are back to normal.