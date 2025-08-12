Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Cryptos, Ripple & CRCL – American Wrap 12 August

Top 3 cryptocurrencies to watch post US CPI data release
The cryptocurrency market is back in the green on Tuesday following a volatility-driven correction on Monday as investors anticipated the release of the United States (US) Consumer Price Index (CPI) data.
Ripple Price Prediction: XRP renews bid for record high as SEC commits to policy
Ripple (XRP) faces a volatility spike with the price declining slightly to $3.18 on Tuesday as participants in the broader crypto market anticipate the release of United States (US) inflation data.
Circle debuts stablecoin payments platform Arc amid second quarter earnings release
Circle (CRCL) has announced its second quarter results for the fiscal year 2025, its first earnings release since its Initial Public Offering (IPO) in June. The growth of its USDC stablecoin circulating supply by 90% YoY to $61.3 billion stood out alongside the launch of Arc, a Layer-1 blockchain protocol.
Cardano flaunts bullish structure, targeting $1.00 as open interest surges
Cardano (ADA) offers bullish signals on Wednesday underpinned by strong sentiment in the broader cryptocurrency market. ADA exchanges hands at around $0.87, up over 4% at the time of writing.
Bitcoin hovers around $120,000 resistance, catching up with Gold in YTD returns
Bitcoin (BTC) price trades above its key resistance at $120,000 at the time of writing on Wednesday, near the record high, fueled by improved market sentiment after the US CPI data came slightly softer than expected on Tuesday.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP offer bullish signals as bets of September Fed rate cut rise
Bitcoin trades near $120,000 as traders ramp up bets of an interest-rate cut by the Federal Reserve next month. Ethereum holds above $4,600 as institutional demand reinforces the token’s bullish case.
OKB surges after OKX cuts supply with massive token burn
OKB, the native token of OKX’s X layer, surges over 150% at press time on Wednesday, fueled by the announcement of a 65 million token burn that led to a sharp decline in the total supply cap to 21 billion tokens.
Bitcoin: BTC bulls target $120,000 as Trump moves to allow crypto in 401(k) plans
Bitcoin (BTC) looks set to close the week in the green, breaking above the $116,000 resistance, as market optimism swelled after United States President Donald Trump signed an executive order to include alternative assets, including crypto, in US 401(k) retirement accounts.
