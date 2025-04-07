Bitcoin Price Today: Peter Schiff warns Michael Saylor, Strategy halts BTC purchases at $7.67B
Bitcoin (BTC) hovered around $79,000 during the American trading session on Monday after a volatile weekend saw the flagship cryptocurrency dip to fresh 2025 lows near $74,500.
Amid the downturn, Strategy’s inactivity in BTC acquisitions and prickly remarks from Bitcoin-critic Peter Schiff further fuel bearish sentiment.
Strategy didn't add Bitcoin last week, expects to book $6B loss on holdings in Q1
Its capital raising efforts likely on hold amid the market panic, Strategy (MSTR) did not add to its bitcoin (BTC) holdings last week.
Additionally, the company expects to report a net loss for the first quarter due to a $5.91 billion unrealized loss on its bitcoin holdings, according to a filing Monday morning. This follows the adoption of new accounting rules requiring crypto assets to be marked to market. A $1.69 billion tax benefit is expected to partially offset the loss.
Crypto Today: BTC, ETH, and XRP lead $1.4B capitulation on Black Monday as FTX denies $2.5B claims
Cryptocurrencies nosedived over the weekend, shedding over $300 billion since Friday. What some traders on social media are terming crypto’s Black Monday, losses come after an initial positive decoupling on Thursday, when US stocks crashed after China announced 34% retaliatory tariffs.
