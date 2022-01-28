Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Crypto.com, Polkadot & Ripple — Asian Wrap 28 Jan [Video]

Crypto.com bulls maintain tentative support zone as CRO bulls target $0.50
Crypto.com price continues to face challenges above the $0.40 price level. Strong selling against the Tenkan-Sen at $0.40 tests buyers' conviction – failure to break above the Tenkan-Sen signals continued weakness. Bearish continuation between the price chart and oscillators warns of a return lower.
Polkadot price develops support to return to $30
Polkadot price is holding, so far, the $20 value area as its primary support zone. The recent downtrend and sell-off in the cryptocurrency market has positioned DOT in a strong support zone and one that will likely create the bottom it needs to pursue its next uptrend.
Ripple buys back $200 million worth of shares, set to go public at the end of the lawsuit
Payments giant Ripple is on track to go public as it buys back $200 million worth of its series C shares from a lead investor. Analysts are bullish on Ripple's recovery and predict a rally to $2.31. Payments giant Ripple moved to solidify its financial position buying back $200 million worth of Series C shares.
Bitcoin struggles against resistance as bulls keep their eye on $40,000
Bitcoin price action faced intense selling pressure after the Fed’s decision, with Bitcoin losing more than 5% from its Wednesday high. If the sell-off from the top wasn’t discouraging enough for bulls, then the daily close in the red certainly added insult to injury.
Bitcoin: BTC may capitulate to $30,000
Bitcoin price has dropped considerably over the last three weeks. The recent downswing has made things worse for BTC and hints that a steep correction could be on its way.