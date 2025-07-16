Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Crypto, Stellar & Solana – European Wrap 16 July

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP could extend rebound amid the monumental "Crypto Week"
The cryptocurrency market is relatively calm on Wednesday as Bitcoin (BTC) attempts to extend its recovery above $119,000, following a sell-off to $115,736 the previous day. Altcoins, including Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP), offer bullish cues, reflecting steady interest from both institutional and retail traders.
Stellar Price Forecast: XLM eyes further gains amid record-high Open Interest levels, Golden Cross
Stellar (XLM) ticks higher nearly 4% at press time on Wednesday, advancing the last week’s rally for a 95% surge so far in July, outperforming Ripple’s (XRP) 31% rise. A surge in network activity, reflected in increased transactions and new addresses, aligns with the growing optimism among traders, fueling the XLM Open Interest to surpass $500 million.
Solana RWA growth surges ahead of Ethereum in 2025
Solana may still trail Ethereum in total RWA value, but it's gaining fast. According to RWAxyz, the value of tokenized RWAs on Solana surged from $173.8M to $553.8M this year, marking a 218% increase. In comparison, Ethereum’s RWA value climbed 81% year-to-date, growing from $4.3B to $7.7B.
AI tokens to watch for: TAO, NEAR, ICP surge amid Google, Meta investment pledges
Artificial Intelligence (AI) tokens such as Bittensor (TAO), Near Protocol (NEAR), and Internet Computer (ICP) surged on Tuesday with Trump’s energy and AI innovation push. The investment pledges were made by American tech giants, including Google and Meta.
Trump strikes deal to unblock crypto bills in House, GENIUS Act set for vote
Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that 11 of the 12 House representatives have agreed to support the GENIUS Act, which outlines a regulatory framework for stablecoins. The bill could face a full vote as early as Wednesday.
Top Crypto Gainers: ENS, CRV, SEI – Bulls eye further gains amid breakout runs, golden crossovers
The broader cryptocurrency market maintains bullish momentum, with altcoins such as Ethereum Name Service (ENS), Curve DAO (CRV), and Sei (SEI) extending gains amid Bitcoin (BTC) slipping below $118,000.
Crypto Week in jeopardy as House lawmakers fail to pass procedural motion
Lawmakers denied a procedural move that aimed to initiate formal deliberations on three cryptocurrency-related bills, including the GENIUS stablecoin, the CLARITY, and Anti-CBDC bills, which form the basis for the House Crypto Week.
Bitcoin: BTC hits new all-time high and enters price discovery mode
Bitcoin price prints a new all-time high near $118,900 on Friday, entering uncharted territory as bullish momentum accelerates. The surge in BTC was supported by rising corporate and institutional demand, with spot Bitcoin ETFs recording a total of $1.69 billion this week as of Thursday.
