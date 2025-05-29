Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Crypto, Fartcoin & Bitcoin – European Wrap 29 May

Crypto Today: BTC, ETH post mild gains as court ban of Trump tariffs cheers risk markets
The cryptocurrency market is grinding higher on Thursday, with Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) posting minor gains as sentiment improved after a United States (US) court ruled against President Donald Trump's tariffs.
Pepe Price Forecast: PEPE eyes a range breakout amid improving sentiment after President Trump’s post
Pepe (PEPE) is up over 6% at press time on Thursday after US President Donald Trump shared a post on Truth Social with the frog mascot in the background, igniting new hype and hinting at a potential breakout from a consolidation range for bullish follow-through.
Ethereum accelerates as Bitcoin consolidates
Market capitalisation has changed little over the last day, hovering around the $3.42 trillion mark. Cryptocurrencies prefer not to notice positive stock market movements as they are related to tariffs and company reports, not money supply. In addition, the dollar's exchange rate is rising for the third day.
