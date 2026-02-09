TRENDING:
Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Crypto, Bitcoin & Tether – European Wrap 9 February

FXStreet Team

Crypto Today: Bitcoin steadies around $70,000, Ethereum and XRP remain under pressure 

Bitcoin (BTC) is trading near $70,000 any the time of writing on Monday, as prices in the broader cryptocurrency market consolidate in the wake of last week's turbulence.

Despite Bitcoin's price rising from last week's low of $60,000, retail interest remains low, suggesting caution among investors.

Chart

Bitcoin has encountered new resistance

The crypto market cap has declined by approximately 10% over the past seven days to $2.36 trillion. Ironically, this appears to be positive news, as it represents a 10% increase from Friday's lows. However, we remain very sceptical about the near future, as the recovery momentum lost steam over the weekend, encountering a sell-off near the $2.4T level. Perhaps we have only seen a bounce on the way down, which is not yet complete.

Tether's Gold stash tops $23 billion as buying outpaces nation states, Jefferies says

Tether, the crypto firm behind the world's most popular stablecoin USDT $0.9993, continued its gold hoarding over the past month, ranking within the top 30 global owners of the metal and surpassing several sovereign nations, according to a Sunday report from Wall Street investment bank Jefferies.

Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple consolidate after massive sell-off

Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple consolidate after massive sell-off

Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple prices consolidated on Monday after correcting by nearly 9%, 8%, and 10% in the previous week, respectively. BTC is hovering around $70,000, while ETH and XRP are facing rejection at key levels. Traders should be cautious: despite recent stabilization, upside recovery for these top three cryptocurrencies is capped as the broader trend remains bearish.

Ethereum: Trend Research capitulates, BitMine's Thomas Lee sees a V-shaped recovery

Ethereum: Trend Research capitulates, BitMine's Thomas Lee sees a V-shaped recovery

Ethereum had one of its sharpest historic declines over the past 10 days, shedding 40% of its value and briefly sliding below $2,000. The dip also saw ETH move below its realized price, or the average cost basis of investors — an occurrence that has historically accelerated selling pressure as investors cut losses.

Why Bitcoin and top cryptos are falling: Bitwise

Why Bitcoin and top cryptos are falling: Bitwise

The crypto market crash since October isn't down to a single factor but a combination of several, according to Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan. In a note to investors on Friday, Hougan outlined six key factors that potentially contributed to the crash that pushed down nearly every top crypto by more than 50% from prices seen over four months ago.

XRP recovery gains momentum despite retail market decline

XRP recovery gains momentum despite retail market decline

Ripple is accelerating its recovery, trading above $1.36 at the time of writing on Friday, as investors adjust their positions following a turbulent week in the broader crypto market. The remittance token is up over 21% from its intraday low of $1.12.

Bitcoin Price Annual Forecast: BTC holds long-term bullish structure heading into 2026

Bitcoin Price Annual Forecast: BTC holds long-term bullish structure heading into 2026

Bitcoin (BTC) is wrapping up 2025 as one of its most eventful years, defined by unprecedented institutional participation, major regulatory developments, and extreme price volatility.

Bitcoin: The worst may be behind us

Bitcoin: The worst may be behind us

Bitcoin (BTC) price recovers slightly, trading at $65,000 at the time of writing on Friday, after reaching a low of $60,000 during the early Asian trading session. The Crypto King remained under pressure so far this week, posting three consecutive weeks of losses exceeding 30%.