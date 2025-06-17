Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Cronos, Bitcoin & Ethereum — Asian Wrap 17 June

Ethereum (ETH) briefly crossed above $2,600 on Monday following a switch to accumulation in the top altcoin's exchange reserve and $583 million in inflows into ETH investment products last week. Ethereum resumed bullish action on Monday after its exchange reserve flipped back to a downtrend, declining from 18.72 million ETH on Saturday to an all-time low of 18.57 million ETH over the past 24 hours. As the total value of exchange reserves drops, it indicates rising buying pressure.

Bitcoin (BTC) edges higher above $107,000 at press time on Tuesday after a 1.14% surge the previous day. Kicking off a minor market-wide recovery, Decentralized Finance (DeFi) tokens such as Pendle (PENDLE), Aerodrome Finance (AERO), and Uniswap (UNI) led the rally. Bitcoin marked a 24-hour high of $108,952 on Monday before falling to $106,000. With a minor recovery during the day, BTC holds above $107,000, while a long shadow candle in the 4-hour chart highlights a crucial support at $106,143.

Altcoins Cronos (CRO) and Toncoin (TON) are showing signs of weakness this week, as both digital assets close below key ascending trendlines, signaling a potential shift in market structure. The technical outlook and indicators indicate weakening momentum, with a possible double-digit correction for CRO and TON in the coming days. Santiment Supply Distribution data showed that large wallets have been unloading Cronos tokens. The metric shows that the wallets holding between 10 million to 100 million (blue line) CRO tokens have fallen from 1.15 billion to 1.04 billion from Thursday to Tuesday.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.