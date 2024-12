Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Chainlink, Nvidia & Crypto – European Wrap 12 December

CoinShares anticipates significant growth in the cryptocurrency market for 2025, driven by favorable regulatory changes and technological advancements. The European crypto investment firm highlights key trends in its latest report, including the influence of Donald Trump's potential presidency, the rise of Bitcoin-yielding companies, and advancements in Ethereum and Solana.

The US Supreme Court has ruled against Nvidia’s appeal, allowing a shareholder lawsuit over alleged misrepresentation of cryptocurrency mining revenue to move forward. The lawsuit accuses Nvidia of misleading investors by downplaying its reliance on crypto-related sales during its rapid revenue growth in 2017 and 2018, a period before the cryptocurrency market crashed.

Chainlink (LINK) price extends its gains, rallying more than 15% on Thursday and reaching levels not seen since mid-November 2021. The main reasons behind the rally are the purchase of $1 million worth of LINK tokens by the Trump-backed DeFi platform World Liberty, as well as announcements such as the partnership with Emirates NBD banking group and the launch of Link’s Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP) on the Ronin network.

