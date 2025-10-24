Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Chainlink, Bitcoin & Solana — Asian Wrap 24 October

Chainlink (LINK) stalls above $17 at press time on Friday after a 2% recovery on Thursday, driven by the buyback of 63,481 LINK tokens. Technically, Chainlink stands at a crossroads, while muted retail interest tilts it bearish.

Bitcoin price faced rejection from the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $113,329 on Tuesday and declined by 2.81% the next day. However, BTC price retested the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level (drawn from the April low of $74,508 to the record high of $126,199) at $106,453 and recovered 2.33% on Thursday. At the time of writing on Friday, BTC is trading above $110,400, nearing the previously broken ascending trendline. If BTC breaks and closes above the trendline, it could extend the rally toward the 50-day EMA at $113,329. A successful move above this level could extend the gains toward the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level at $115,137.

Solana (SOL) is up 6% on Thursday following a similar spark in the stock of treasury company Solmate after it outlined plans to streamline its company operations.