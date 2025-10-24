TRENDING:
Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Chainlink, Bitcoin & Solana — Asian Wrap 24 October

Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Chainlink, Bitcoin & Solana — Asian Wrap 24 October
FXStreet TeamFXStreet TeamFXStreet

Chainlink Price Forecast: Chainlink reserve expansion counters retail selling

Chainlink (LINK) stalls above $17 at press time on Friday after a 2% recovery on Thursday, driven by the buyback of 63,481 LINK tokens. Technically, Chainlink stands at a crossroads, while muted retail interest tilts it bearish. 

Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple – BTC, ETH and XRP recover as bearish momentum fades

Bitcoin price faced rejection from the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $113,329 on Tuesday and declined by 2.81% the next day. However, BTC price retested the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level (drawn from the April low of $74,508 to the record high of $126,199) at $106,453 and recovered 2.33% on Thursday. At the time of writing on Friday, BTC is trading above $110,400, nearing the previously broken ascending trendline. If BTC breaks and closes above the trendline, it could extend the rally toward the 50-day EMA at $113,329. A successful move above this level could extend the gains toward the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level at $115,137.

Solana Price Forecast: SOL gains 6% as Solmate outlines plans for its treasury

Solana (SOL) is up 6% on Thursday following a similar spark in the stock of treasury company Solmate after it outlined plans to streamline its company operations.

Author

FXStreet Team

More from FXStreet Team
Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple recover as bearish momentum fades

Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple recover as bearish momentum fades

Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP) prices show signs of stabilization on Friday as market momentum steadies after recent volatility. BTC, ETH, and XRP are holding above key levels, with momentum indicators suggesting fading bearish pressure and potential signs of recovery.

Top Crypto Gainers: Aster, World Liberty Financial, SPX6900 rebound as Bitcoin crosses $110,000

Top Crypto Gainers: Aster, World Liberty Financial, SPX6900 rebound as Bitcoin crosses $110,000

Aster (ASTER), World Liberty Financial (WLFI), and SPX6900 (SPX) record double-digit gains in the last 24 hours as Bitcoin reclaims the $110,000 level. Technically, ASTER is positioned for potential further gains, while headwinds for WLFI and SPX remain significant. 

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

A free newsletter highlighting key market trends to help traders stay a step ahead. Daily insights on the most relevant trading topics, compiled by our experts in an easy-to-read format so you never miss an important move.

Bitcoin: BTC slips below $105,000 as macro headwinds weigh on sentiment

Bitcoin: BTC slips below $105,000 as macro headwinds weigh on sentiment

Bitcoin (BTC) price continues to trade in red, below $105,000 at the time of writing on Friday, having corrected nearly 9% so far this week. Renewed geopolitical tensions fueled the pullback in BTC, and the US government shutdown pressured risk assets.