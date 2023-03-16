Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Chainlink, AVAX & Ehtereum – American Wrap 16 March

Chainlink price holding good cards for a push higher with 13% of profit nearby
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum layer-2 Arbitrum’s most awaited airdrop of 2023 is expected on March 23
Arbitrum, one of the largest Ethereum layer-2 scaling solutions, has announced its airdrop scheduled for March 23. The Arbitrum Foundation said that ARB will be airdropped to community members and DAOs.
US government’s request to halt Binance’s acquisition of Voyager turned down, what does this mean for BNB?
The world’s largest exchange by trade volume made a $1 billion bid to acquire bankrupt crypto lender Voyager. This acquisition faced opposition from the US government and regulators citing regulatory hurdles.
Chainlink price holding good cards for a push higher with 13% of profit nearby
Chainlink (LINK) price has had a rough trading session after bulls could not push the price action above the 55-day and the 200-day Simple Moving Averages (SMA).
This is why AVAX price is looking at a 25% rise despite crashing below $16
AVAX price followed the broader market’s lead, as the altcoin posted a red candle on the chart on Wednesday. The extremely high volatility in the crypto market is the result of the ongoing banking crisis in the United States as well as the rally noted by the market following the release of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) on Tuesday.
Bitcoin: BTC liquidates $300 million positions as it slips below $20,000, is the crash done?
Bitcoin price witnessed a steep correction that has knocked it below a key psychological level. The massive sell-off caused $303 million worth of liquidations in the last 24 hours as traders were caught off guard. But the long-term outlook shows that BTC is right where it should be. There is a chance for a recovery rally to originate, but investors should not hold their breath.