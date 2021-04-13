Cardano Price Forecast: ADA primed to break out to new all-time highs
Cardano had a significant 10% breakout already in the past 48 hours and aims for more. The digital asset faces a robust resistance trend line on the 12-hour chart that has rejected the price several times in the past month. Read more...
XLM Price Prediction: Stellar forecasts additional 23% advance
XLM price has surged nearly 90% after bouncing off the ascending parallel channel’s lower boundary. The recent upswing has generated a new yearly high at $0.656 after toppling the old one at $0.608. A 23% climb could see Stellar tap the demand barrier at $0.779, coinciding with the setup’s middle line. Read more...
TRON Price Prediction: TRX on verge of new yearly highs above $0.15
TRON has managed to establish a strong 4-hour uptrend since April 7 and faces practically no resistance ahead. However, the TD Sequential indicator has presented a sell signal in the past 12 hours that could shift the odds in favor of the bulls. Read more...
Breaking: Bitcoin price hits new all-time high near $63,000
Bitcoin price has set up record levels at $62,741 after leaving the previous high in the dust. A decisive close above the MRI’s breakout line at $61,780 will signal an upswing. The move higher is likely to create a temporary top at $68,145 before proceeding to $75,000.
Polygon coils up, eyeing 65% upswing
MATIC price shows a bullish pennant formation, a breakout of which forecasts a 65% rally. The surge will face a new tailwind after creating a higher high at or above $0.417. A breakdown of the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level at $0.281 might trigger a bearish scenario for Polygon.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: SEC commissioner cozies up to BTC ETF, on-chain metrics reset making way for volatile move
Bitcoin’s mainstream adoption has soared over the last couple of months, with institutions like Visa, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, and others dipping their toes in the BTC markets. Likewise, prices look primed to advance further despite the ongoing consolidation phase.