Cardano Price Forecast: ADA primed to break out to new all-time highs

Cardano had a significant 10% breakout already in the past 48 hours and aims for more. The digital asset faces a robust resistance trend line on the 12-hour chart that has rejected the price several times in the past month.

XLM Price Prediction: Stellar forecasts additional 23% advance

XLM price has surged nearly 90% after bouncing off the ascending parallel channel's lower boundary. The recent upswing has generated a new yearly high at $0.656 after toppling the old one at $0.608. A 23% climb could see Stellar tap the demand barrier at $0.779, coinciding with the setup's middle line.





TRON Price Prediction: TRX on verge of new yearly highs above $0.15

TRON has managed to establish a strong 4-hour uptrend since April 7 and faces practically no resistance ahead. However, the TD Sequential indicator has presented a sell signal in the past 12 hours that could shift the odds in favor of the bulls.