Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Cardano, Sei & Terra – Asian Wrap 11 December
Cardano Price Forecast: ADA flips bearish as derivatives markets flout network growth
Cardano (ADA) extends losses by 5% at press time on Thursday, following the 3% decline on the previous day and breaking the local resistance trendline. Derivatives data indicate a bearish shift in the narrative, as Open Interest and the number of active long positions decline. Still, on-chain data indicates a recent surge in network activity that could bolster long-term demand. Technically. Cardano is at risk of further losses as the broader market reacts to the US Federal Reserve’s (Fed) hawkish quarter-point rate cut.
Sei Price Forecast: SEI slips despite volume surge as Xiaomi partnership boosts adoption outlook
Sei (SEI) price trades in red, below $0.137 at the time of writing on Thursday, after retesting its key resistance level the previous day. Despite the pullback, on-chain data and market sentiment remain bullish, supported by surging trading activity and SEI’s major partnership with Xiaomi, which strengthens the project’s global adoption outlook.
Top Crypto Gainers: Terra surges 40% as MemeCore, XDC Network holds gains
Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) saw a wave of volatility after the US Federal Reserve (Fed) cut interest rates for a third straight time on Wednesday. The agency lowered rates by 25 basis points to 3.50%-3.75% at its December meeting. The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) vote showed a 9-3 split, with one official calling for a 50-basis-point cut and two others favoring no cuts at all. Policymakers anticipate only one 25 bps rate cut in 2026 and another in 2027.
