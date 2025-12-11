Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Cardano, Sei & Terra – Asian Wrap 11 December

Cardano (ADA) extends losses by 5% at press time on Thursday, following the 3% decline on the previous day and breaking the local resistance trendline. Derivatives data indicate a bearish shift in the narrative, as Open Interest and the number of active long positions decline. Still, on-chain data indicates a recent surge in network activity that could bolster long-term demand. Technically. Cardano is at risk of further losses as the broader market reacts to the US Federal Reserve’s (Fed) hawkish quarter-point rate cut.

Sei (SEI) price trades in red, below $0.137 at the time of writing on Thursday, after retesting its key resistance level the previous day. Despite the pullback, on-chain data and market sentiment remain bullish, supported by surging trading activity and SEI’s major partnership with Xiaomi, which strengthens the project’s global adoption outlook.

Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) saw a wave of volatility after the US Federal Reserve (Fed) cut interest rates for a third straight time on Wednesday. The agency lowered rates by 25 basis points to 3.50%-3.75% at its December meeting. The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) vote showed a 9-3 split, with one official calling for a 50-basis-point cut and two others favoring no cuts at all. Policymakers anticipate only one 25 bps rate cut in 2026 and another in 2027.