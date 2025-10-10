TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Cardano, Bitcoin & Zcash — Asian Wrap 10 October

Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Cardano, Bitcoin & Zcash — Asian Wrap 10 October
FXStreet TeamFXStreet TeamFXStreet

Cardano Price Forecast: ADA correction deepens as profit-taking activity increases

Cardano (ADA) price steadies at around $0.81 at the time of writing on Friday after falling more than 3% so far this week. On-chain and derivatives data further hint at a correction as profit-taking rises while bearish bets reach the highest level among ADA traders. Adding to this, the technical outlook suggests a downward trend on the horizon as indicators show signs of weakening momentum.

Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple – BTC, ETH, and XRP pause after strong rallies

Bitcoin price reached a new all-time high (ATH) of $126,199 on Monday, but failed to maintain the upward momentum and declined over 2% until Thursday, retesting the $120,000 support level.  At the time of writing on Friday, it hovers at around $121,000. If BTC continues its correction and closes below $120,000, it could extend the decline toward the next daily support level at $116,000.

Top Crypto Gainers: Zcash surpasses $200, Litecoin and MYX Finance gain momentum

Zcash trades above $225 at press time on Friday, recording over 35% gains so far this week. The third consecutive week of profits challenges the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level at $235.92, drawn from the May 2021 high at $372.00 to the July 2024 low at $15.78 on the weekly chart. A decisive push above this level could extend the rally to the $295 mark, aligning with the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level. 

Author

FXStreet Team

More from FXStreet Team
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

Coinbase, Mastercard compete to acquire stablecoin firm BVNK in $2 billion deal

Coinbase, Mastercard compete to acquire stablecoin firm BVNK in $2 billion deal

Coinbase and Mastercard are reportedly competing to acquire stablecoin infrastructure firm BVNK in a deal valued at about $2 billion. The potential deal is valued between $1.5 billion and $2.5 billion, although discussions remain ongoing and could still fall through.

Cardano Price Forecast: ADA correction deepens as profit-taking activity increases

Cardano Price Forecast: ADA correction deepens as profit-taking activity increases

Cardano (ADA) price steadies at around $0.81 at the time of writing on Friday after falling more than 3% so far this week. On-chain and derivatives data further hint at a correction as profit-taking rises while bearish bets reach the highest level among ADA traders.

Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple pause after strong rallies

Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple pause after strong rallies

Bitcoin (BTC) trades around $121,000 at the time of writing on Friday, facing a slight pullback after reaching a record high this week. Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP) followed BTC’s footsteps and faced correction, closing below their key support levels, suggesting further downside risks.

Top Crypto Gainers: Zcash surpasses $200, Litecoin and MYX Finance gain momentum

Top Crypto Gainers: Zcash surpasses $200, Litecoin and MYX Finance gain momentum

Zcash (ZEC), Litecoin (LTC), and MYX Finance (MYX) emerge as top performers over the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, the broader cryptocurrency market remains under pressure, with Bitcoin (BTC) trading below $122,000 and total crypto market liquidations crossing $600 million during the same period. 

Bitcoin: Will "Uptober" deliver?

Bitcoin: Will "Uptober" deliver?

Bitcoin price hovers around $120,000 at the time of writing on Friday, following a strong weekly rally of nearly 7% amid optimism surrounding the ‘Uptober’ narrative. Institutional demand supports the price rise, with BTC’s spot ETFs recording a weekly inflow of over $2 billion, while firms such as Metaplanet and Strategy add BTC to their reserves. 