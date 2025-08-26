Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: BONK, Solana & Bitcoin – European Wrap 26 August

Bonk (BONK), a Solana-based meme, offers recovery signs, up 2% on Tuesday and marking a knee-jerk bounce after extending its downtrend below the critical $0.000020 level. The token peaked at around $0.000040 in July, marking a local top.

Bonk has sustained an overall downtrend since its July local top, with recovery attempts becoming increasingly difficult to sustain. A glance at the derivatives market’s Open Interest (OI), which represents the value of outstanding futures or options contracts, highlights a sticky risk-averse sentiment.

Solana (SOL) edges higher by nearly 0.50% at press time on Tuesday, succeeding the 9.12% drop on Monday. The sudden fall in SOL is underpinned by massive net outflow, which is now flashing a risk of $176 million in long liquidations if the declining trend continues.

CoinGlass data shows the Solana net outflow of $167.78 million on Monday as the collapsing spot price fueled liquidations and forced traders to withdraw tokens. The sharp increase in net outflow reached its third-highest level in 2025, following the July 23 and August 14 flash crashes.

Bitcoin (BTC) hovers around $110,100 at the time of writing on Tuesday after closing below a key support level the previous day, triggering massive liquidations across the market. More than 179,700 traders were wiped out in the past 24 hours, with losses exceeding $800 million. However, signs of resilience remain as spot Bitcoin Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) attracted fresh inflows and Strategy added to its reserves, offering a glimmer of support for BTC.

Bitcoin started the week on a negative note, slipping below $110,000 on Monday and reaching a low of $108,666 during the early Asian trading session on Tuesday, reflecting weak investor sentiment and fading market momentum.