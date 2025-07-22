Bonk Price Forecast: BONK uptrend wobbles but Golden Cross patterns signal demand resilience
Bonk (BONK), the Solana-based meme coin, is facing headwinds on Tuesday, down nearly 2% and trading at around $0.00003446 at the time of writing. As Bitcoin (BTC) extended its rally to a new record high of $123,218 on July 14, investors aggressively bought BONK, boosting its recovery to a high of $0.00004075 reached on July 17.
Pi Network Price Forecast: PI hits a crucial resistance as range breakout gains momentum
Pi Network (PI) edges higher by over 4% at press time on Tuesday after breaking out of a consolidation range. A large wallet investor, popularly known as whales, has acquired nearly 3 million PI tokens, reflecting confidence in the breakout rally.
However, Pi network struggles to surpass the $0.50 psychological mark as Bitget and MEXC exchanges offload their holdings to other exchanges.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin consolidates, Ethereum and XRP trim gains as Elon Musk's SpaceX moves $150 million BTC
Cryptocurrencies, particularly leading altcoins, are showing signs of weakness on Tuesday, following a week of steady gains. Ethereum (ETH) is frontlining the correction, down over 2% to trade at $3,662 at the time of writing on Tuesday. Ripple (XRP) also faces headwinds following a retest of its record high of $3.66 on Monday.
Dog-based meme coins DOGE and SHIB signal more upside as Open Interest climbs
Dog-themed meme coins Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) are stabilizing around key levels after a double-digit rally in the previous week. Derivatives data for both meme coins suggest further gains as Open Interest (OI) is increasing, signaling growing investor confidence.
Top Crypto Gainers: PENGU leads the market gains amid San Diego Comic Con return, KAS and RAY follow
Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) edges higher by nearly 2% at press time on Tuesday, extending the 20% gains from Monday. The meme coin’s sudden rise, outpacing the broader cryptocurrency market in the last 24 hours, could be connected to its return to San Diego Comic-Con 2025.
Ethereum, XRP and Solana lead crypto market rally: Is altcoin season here?
The cryptocurrency market is showing early signs of an altcoin season, following a sustained uptrend in top altcoins, including Ethereum (ETH), XRP, and Solana (SOL), over the past week, while Bitcoin (BTC) remained range-bound.
Ethena sees gains as StablecoinX Inc plans to launch ENA treasury
Ethena (ENA) rallied 3% on Monday after TLGY Acquisition Corp. announced a merger with StablecoinX Assets to form StablecoinX Inc., which will see the new company launching a $360 million ENA treasury.
Bitcoin: BTC sets sight on fresh all-time highs after US passes key crypto bills
Bitcoin (BTC) posted a strong performance this week, hitting a new all-time high of $123,218 to start the week before consolidating around $118,000 as of Friday.
