Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: BNB, AAVE & Bitcoin — Asian Wrap 03 October

BNB, previously known as Binance coin, holds a steady uptrend above $1,100 at the time of writing on Friday, entering the price discovery mode. The rally is on the back of Binance’s record-high holdings and the BNB Chain, previously known as Binance Smart Chain (BSC), network growth. Both the technical outlook and derivatives data suggest further gains if the momentum sustains.

Aave (AAVE) price trades in green, above $290 at the time of writing on Friday, after gaining nearly 6% so far this week. The bullish outlook is further strengthened as the Total Value Locked (TVL) reaches a record high of over $44 billion, indicating growing investor interest. From a technical view, momentum indicators suggest a bullish bias, indicating the continuation of the ongoing rally.

Bitcoin price started the week on a positive note, extending its recovery by 1.92% on Monday and closing above the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $114,076. However, on Tuesday, BTC declined slightly but found support around the 50-day EMA, continuing its rally for the next two days and closing above $120,000. At the time of writing on Friday, it hovers at around $119,800. If BTC continues its upward momentum, it could extend the rally toward the all-time high of $124,474.